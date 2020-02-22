How to watch Southampton vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Southampton

Current Records: Aston Villa 7-15-4; Southampton 9-13-4

What to Know

Southampton needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.85 goals per game before their game on Saturday. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Both clubs are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Saturday, Southampton fell a goal shy of Burnley, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Villa lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The losses put Southampton at 9-13-4 and the Lions at 7-15-4. Southampton is 3-7-2 after losses this season, Villa 4-7-3.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

Series History

Southampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.