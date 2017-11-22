How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Nov. 22-26

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Nov. 22-26 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.

- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.

- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.

- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Nov. 22

Champions League

CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, 12 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Qarabag vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m. on ESPN3

Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Basel vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

PSG vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus

Copa Libertadores final first leg

Gremio vs. Lanus, 6:45 p.m. on FOX Deportes



Liga MX

Toluca vs. Morealia, 8:30 p.m. on Uni. Deportes

Leon vs. Tigres, 10:36 p.m. on Uni. Deportes

Nov. 23

Europa League

Koln vs. Arsenal, 1 p.m. on FS1

Konyaspor vs. Marseille, 1 p.m. on FS2

Milan vs. Austra Wien, 3 p.m. on FS2

Copa Sudamericana

Flamengo vs. Junior, 6:45 p.m. on Fox Deportes

Nov. 24



Premier League

West Ham vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Celta vs. Leganes, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Nov. 25



Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Manchester United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. on NBCSN

Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Swansea City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Tottenham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. on CNBC

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Malaga, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports

Real Betis vs. Girona, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Levante vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A

Cagliari vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m. on FS2

Borussia M'gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Nov. 26



Premier League

Southampton vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m. on Telemundo Deportes

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m. on CNBC

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Villarreal vs. Sevilla, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Valencia vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A

Lazio vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1

Monaco vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports