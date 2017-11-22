How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Nov. 22-26

Here are the games coming up on TV and online

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Nov. 22-26 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Nov. 22

Champions League
CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, 12 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
Qarabag vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m. on ESPN3
Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Basel vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. on FS2
PSG vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus

Copa Libertadores final first leg
Gremio vs. Lanus, 6:45 p.m. on FOX Deportes

Liga MX
Toluca vs. Morealia, 8:30 p.m. on Uni. Deportes
Leon vs. Tigres, 10:36 p.m. on Uni. Deportes

Nov. 23

Europa League
Koln vs. Arsenal, 1 p.m. on FS1
Konyaspor vs. Marseille, 1 p.m. on FS2
Milan vs. Austra Wien, 3 p.m. on FS2

Copa Sudamericana
Flamengo vs. Junior, 6:45 p.m. on Fox Deportes

Nov. 24

Premier League
West Ham vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Celta vs. Leganes, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Nov. 25

Premier League
Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Manchester United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. on NBCSN
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Swansea City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Tottenham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. on CNBC
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Malaga, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports
Real Betis vs. Girona, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Levante vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A
Cagliari vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m. on FS2
Borussia M'gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Nov. 26

Premier League
Southampton vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m. on Telemundo Deportes
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m. on CNBC
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Villarreal vs. Sevilla, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Valencia vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A
Lazio vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1
Monaco vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories