Who's Playing

Lazio @ Verona

Current Records: Lazio 6-2-6, Verona 2-4-8

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

What to Know

Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Verona at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Lazio's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Saturday, Lazio kept a clean sheet against Cagliari. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Cagliari and snuck past 1-0. Lazio's only goal came from Pedro in minute eight.

Meanwhile, Verona has not won a game since August 26th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Verona and Udinese played to a 3-3 draw, good for one point each.

Lazio's season record now sits at 6-2-6, while Cagliari is 2-4-8.

Odds

Lazio is a solid favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -109 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Verona.