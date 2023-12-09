Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lazio @ Verona
- Current Records: Lazio 6-2-6, Verona 2-4-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi
What to Know
Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Verona at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Lazio's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Last Saturday, Lazio kept a clean sheet against Cagliari. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Cagliari and snuck past 1-0. Lazio's only goal came from Pedro in minute eight.
Meanwhile, Verona has not won a game since August 26th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Verona and Udinese played to a 3-3 draw, good for one point each.
Lazio's season record now sits at 6-2-6, while Cagliari is 2-4-8.
Odds
Lazio is a solid favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -109 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Lazio has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Verona.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Lazio 0 vs. Verona 0
- Sep 11, 2022 - Lazio 2 vs. Verona 0
- May 21, 2022 - Verona 3 vs. Lazio 3
- Oct 24, 2021 - Verona 4 vs. Lazio 1
- Apr 11, 2021 - Lazio 1 vs. Verona 0
- Dec 12, 2020 - Verona 2 vs. Lazio 1
- Jul 26, 2020 - Lazio 5 vs. Verona 1
- Feb 05, 2020 - Verona 0 vs. Lazio 0
- Feb 19, 2018 - Lazio 2 vs. Verona 0
- Sep 24, 2017 - Lazio 3 vs. Verona 0