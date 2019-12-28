How to watch Watford vs. Aston Villa: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Watford

Current Records: Aston Villa 5-11-3; Watford 2-10-7

What to Know

Watford will finish 2019 at home by hosting Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Watford and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Villa and Norwich City on Thursday, but Villa stepped up in the second half. Villa slipped by Norwich 1-0.

After their draw, Watford will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Lions are willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Aston Villa

Watford vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.