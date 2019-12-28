How to watch Watford vs. Aston Villa: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Watford vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Watford
Current Records: Aston Villa 5-11-3; Watford 2-10-7
What to Know
Watford will finish 2019 at home by hosting Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road.
Watford and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Villa and Norwich City on Thursday, but Villa stepped up in the second half. Villa slipped by Norwich 1-0.
After their draw, Watford will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Lions are willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
