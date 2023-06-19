While Lionel Messi won't travel for this friendly, other national team players will get their opportunity to shine in a friendly against Indonesia. While Indonesia aren't expected to pull out a victory by any means, this match will be good preparation ahead of the Asian Cup which has been rescheduled to January of 2024.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, June 19 | Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

: Monday, June 19 | : 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno -- Jakarta, Indonesia

: Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno -- Jakarta, Indonesia TV/Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Indonesia +3500; Draw +1100; Argentina -5000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Why Lionel Messi isn't playing

After verbally agreeing to a deal to join Inter Miami, Messi has left the Argentina national team to begin his offseason before reporting to Miami. While there is still work that needs to be done prior to Messi signing a contract, he will be coming to Miami as the best ever player to join an MLS team. Excitement is building to see Messi in the league but after winning the World Cup, playing in Champions League and winning Ligue 1, he needs a break.

What Messi's absence means

While Messi won't be in Indonesia, Argentina does need to begin to learn how to play without him as Messi has said he's not planning to play in the World Cup in 2026. The next generation of Alexis Mac Allistor, Lautaro Martinez and possibly even Atlanta United's Thiago Almada will all need to use these opportunities to show that they deserve to be regulars in the team.

Prediction

Even without their regulars, Argentina will have no issues rolling to a victory in the match. Pick: Argentina 3, Indonesia 0