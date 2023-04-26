Federico Dimarco's winning goal made Inter the first finalist of the 2022-23 edition of the Coppa Italia after beating Juventus oveer two legs (after a 1-1 result in Turin). The Nerazzurri will face the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Fiorentina and Cremonese (2-0 to Fiorentina after the first leg) on May 24. Simone Inzaghi's team get to play their second Coppa Italian final in a row, after winning against the same Juventus last season in the final.

After reaching the Coppa Italia final and with a two-leg semifinal ahead against city rivals AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League (catch all the action on Paramount+), Inter are also in the race to get into the top four of Serie A, despite having lost 11 matches so far. Wednesday's result is again proof of how difficult it is to reach a definitive judgement about an Italian side during what has been an extremely unpredictable season. In fact, one way to look at Inter, who have largely seemed to have a disappointing season is that they've already won the Supercoppa Italiana 3-0 against AC Milan last January, they are in the top four of the most important European competition and can potentially win their second domestic cup in a row.

On the other hand, their Serie A season has been rough, with 11 defeats so far they are currently sixth, two points behind AC Milan who currently hold the last Champions League's spot. This is why the position of coach Simone Inzaghi is constantly under review and his future is still in doubt.

Inter desperately need to play Champions League's soccer next year due to financial reasons, otherwise the club might be forced to sell some key players in the summer. Inzaghi knows that beating AC Milan in the Champions League's semifinals or getting into the top four of the Serie A table will probably guarantee him a future at the club, also considering that his contract will expire in the summer 2024.

However, it's clearly difficult to have a definitive opinion about his job security. While some results, especially in Europe, were outstanding so far, the Serie A campaign was not at the level of this roster. It's also fair to say that without the Champions League performances, Inzaghi would probably already have been handed his walking papers. Will the Coppa Italia's final or the UEFA Champions League semifinals against AC Milan, even without finishing in the top four in the league, save his job for next season? In one month, we will have all the answers.