Inter Miami will look to remain unbeaten since signing Lionel Messi this summer when they take on Los Angeles FC in a key MLS matchup on Sunday. The Herons are 9-0-1 since inking Messi to a deal in July, but still have a lot of work to do to make the MLS playoffs. LAFC, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC last Saturday. It snapped a four-game unbeaten streak in MLS play, and Los Angeles went 3-2 in August, which included three Leagues Cup matches.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. LAFC are listed as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in its latest LAFC vs. Inter Miami odds, with Inter Miami the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. LAFC picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Inter Miami vs. LAFC money line: L.A. -110, Inter Miami +260, Draw +285

Inter Miami vs. LAFC over/under: 3.5 goals

LAFC: LAFC are 8-2-3 at home this season

MIA: Inter Miami have a minus-12 goal differential on the season, but are plus-2 since the arrival of Messi

Why you should back Los Angeles FC

LAFC are led by 28-year-old forward Denis Bouanga, who has a team-high 12 goals to go along with six assists this season. He has appeared in 23 matches, including 21 starts, and has attempted 97 shots, including 32 on target. He has racked up three assists over the past two games, including a six-shot effort in a 4-0 win over Colorado on Aug. 23. In two seasons for LAFC, he has 15 goals and six assists.

Also helping direct the offense is 34-year-old forward Carlos Vela. The veteran has appeared in 25 matches, including 17 starts. He has recorded nine goals and seven assists on 41 shots, including 18 on target. Vela has scored five goals and added two assists over the past five matches, which includes a Leagues Cup win over FC Juarez.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi has transformed the Herons' fortunes since arriving. In 10 matches, he has already registered 11 goals, including one goal in two MLS matches. In those MLS games, he has taken nine shots with two on target. Messi has been instant offense throughout his career. In 778 career appearances for Barcelona, he scored 672 goals, and in 895 total career matches, has registered 726 goals.

Also helping power Inter Miami is forward Josef Martinez. The 30-year-old leads the team with six MLS goals and one assist in 21 appearances, including 16 starts. He has taken a team-high 35 shots, including 13 on target. Martinez scored in a 3-3 draw at Cincinnati on Aug. 23. He previously played for Atlanta United from 2017 to 2022, appearing in 131 matches and scoring 93 goals.

