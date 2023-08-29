Inter Miami will have their first rematch since Lionel Messi's debut as their road to qualify for playoffs sees Nashville SC come to DRV PNK Stadium. Facing the same Nashville SC side that the Herons defeated to win Leagues Cup, it will be a chance for Gary Smith and company to get revenge on the day that Miami will unveil a trophy to their home fans and play their first MLS home game since his arrival.

11 points off of the playoff pace, Miami can't afford to drop points at home during the remainder of the season leading to what should be an excellent chess match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Aug. 30 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 30 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -195; Draw +340; Nashville SC +480

Storylines

Inter Miami: After resting Messi and Sergio Busquets during the weekend, Miami will be ready to go in what's a must-win game for the side. Picking up points is critical to qualify for playoffs and Miami will also be pushed by home support that is quickly growing accustomed to winning matches.

Nashville SC: Pushed by losing in the Leagues Cup final, Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar will lead Nashville into what could be a high-scoring match against the Herons. Nashville were among the teams to play the best defense versus Miami which will give them confidence but even while doing that, Nashville weren't able to stop Messi. Can they turn things around?

Prediction

Nashville will grab the first goal of the game but Miami, as they do, will find a way to win the game, again picking up steam in their race for playoffs. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Nashville 1