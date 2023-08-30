Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF return to the pitch on Wednesday evening. Led by the international superstar, Inter Miami are on a nine-game winning streak and the club will look to extend it in an MLS clash against Nashville SC. The same teams met for the Leagues Cup final earlier this month, with Inter Miami lifting the trophy after a thrilling penalty shootout. DRV PNK Stadium hosts the rematch in Fort Lauderdale as part of a jam-packed Wednesday slate in Major League Soccer.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami odds. Nashville SC are the +470 underdogs, a draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, he has broken down Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his MLS picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC money line: Miami -190, Draw +330 Nashville +470

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC spread: Inter Miami -1.5 (+135)

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC over/under: 2.5 goals

MIA: Unbeaten in all competitions since Messi joined the team

NASH: Seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference table

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi has transformed both the culture and the level of performance for Inter Miami. The club has not lost with Messi in the lineup, winning nine straight games. That includes an impressive run in the Leagues Cup, lifting the trophy after seven consecutive wins. Inter Miami scored at least three goals in five of those seven matches and also defeated Nashville SC on penalty kicks in the final. In addition to the confidence that comes with that head-to-head win, Nashville just flopped in a 4-0 loss to Atlanta United, and this match will take place in Fort Lauderdale.

Nashville have lost more than half (seven) of its 13 MLS road matches this season, and Inter Miami can lean on Messi. The international superstar has 11 goals in nine games since joining Inter Miami, including a goal in the 89th minute of his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls last week. Inter Miami have also been much better at home this season, with or without Messi, and that friendly environment can help the club against Nashville SC. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Nashville SC

Nashville SC won the most recent MLS match against Inter Miami, and Inter Miami have only four wins in MLS home games this season. While the landscape has changed with Messi, Inter Miami have only one win in the last 12 MLS games overall, and Nashville SC has clear strengths. The club has allowed fewer goals (26) than any team in the Eastern Conference, and that figure also ties for the fewest in MLS this season.

Nashville SC has a +5 goal differential for the season, and the club also reached the Leagues Cup final with five wins in the competition. Nashville SC also has a clear star of their own in 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar. Mukhtar leads MLS with 13 goals this season, and he also has eight assists in MLS action. Mukhtar also erupted for five assists and two goals during the Leagues Cup run, and he led MLS in 2022 with 34 goal contributions (23 goals and 11 assists). See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC picks

Green has broken down the MLS match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his MLS picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC match, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in several areas since the 2022 World Cup, and find out.