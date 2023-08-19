The 2023 Leagues Cup final is set for Saturday evening. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Nashville SC with both sides aiming for their first major trophy. GEODIS Park hosts the game in Nashville after memorable runs through the tournament for both clubs. Each club also earned qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup by making the final.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami odds. Nashville SC are the +240 underdogs, a draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Miami are -187 to lift the trophy, while Nashville are +150.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC money line: Miami +100, Nashville +240, Draw +275

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (-105)

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC to lift the trophy: Miami -187, Nashville +150

NASH: Won last two Leagues Cup matches by combined total of 7-0



MIA: Unbeaten since Messi's arrival in July

Why you should back Inter Miami

At this point, it's safe to ignore previous MLS track record when evaluating Inter Miami. Technically, the club remains in the last place in the Eastern Conference table this season, but since adding Messi to the fold, Inter Miami are unbeaten. Messi has been the centerpiece of six consecutive victories, and the club has 21 goals in those six games. The 36-year-old Messi remains at the top of his game, scoring nine goals in six games and becoming the record holder for most goals in Leagues Cup action. Messi also attracts the full attention of any opposing defense, opening the field for the likes of Sergio Busquets, Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez and the rest of Inter Miami's starting 11.

Inter Miami have at least three goals in five consecutive matches, reaching that three-goal total before halftime in the semifinal win over Philadelphia Union. Messi seems to be virtually unstoppable, with Taylor scoring four goals in Leagues Cup action and Martinez adding a trio of goals as a former MLS MVP. Inter Miami must go on the road for the final, but the club showed resilience in winning away from home in the semifinal.

Why you should back Nashville SC

Nashville advanced with a 2-0 win over Liga MX club Monterrey in the semifinal, and the MLS club has 17 goals in six Leagues Cup games. Sam Surridge is responsible for three goals in the last three games, though he is a supporting piece around 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar. He led MLS with 34 goal contributions in 2022, and Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists already in MLS action this season. Mukhtar also has two goals and five assists during this Leagues Cup run, and Nashville SC can rely on a top-tier defense.

No club has allowed fewer goals (22) in MLS than Nashville SC this season, and opponents have only three goals in the last four Leagues Cup matches. Nashville SC also have the home-field advantage, and the club has only two losses in 12 MLS matches at home this season. Nashville SC have a +13 goal differential in MLS home matches, including a win over Inter Miami at home on May 17.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC picks

