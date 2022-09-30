Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, fresh off a loss to Udinese on the road, needs a bounce-back result in order to avoid the hot seat in the coming weeks as his side faces AS Roma at San Siro on Saturday. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, started off pretty well the current season but are also coming off a loss at home against Atalanta.

Jose Mourinho won't be on the bench at San Siro against his former club because he was suspended for one match after getting red-carded in his last match. This sounds already as a key match for the home side to avoid a major crisis considering there's a pivotal game against Barcelona which could determine the current Champions League's campaign. You can catch both games on Paramount+. In the meantime, here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan +107; Draw +245; AS Roma +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: Inzaghi will have to face such an important game without two key players. Marcelo Brozovic is suspended but also injured and will be out for at least three weeks. Romelu Lukaku still hasn't recovered from his injury and will be sideline out for another week. Former AS Roma captain Edin Dzeko is expected to play alongside Lautaro Martinez in the attacking line.

AS Roma: Apart of Rick Karsdorp (out for one month) and Gini Wijnaldum (out indefinitely), there are no major issues for Mourinho's team. The Portuguese coach can count again on Stephan El Shaarawy and Nicola Zalewski who might play as right back. Paulo Dybala didn't play with the national team during the break but he's expected to start against the Nerazzurri on Saturday.

Prediction

Inter Milan need a win to change the trend of the past weeks but it won't be an easy match against AS Roma at San Siro. Pick: Inter Milan 2, AS Roma 1.