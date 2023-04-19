Inter Milan will try to stay dominant in the 2023 UEFA Champions League when they host S.L. Benfica on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the matchup and is hoping to stay strong in Champions League 2023 play after dropping four out of their last five Italian Serie A matches. Meanwhile, Benfica sit atop the Liga Portugal table, but have dropped their last two domestic matches and lost three straight across all competition. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Benfica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +107 favorites (risk $100 to win $107) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica as the +245 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Benfica date: Wednesday, April 19

Inter Milan vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Benfica, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. The expert expects the home team to play a defense-heavy match on Wednesday after securing a 2-0 aggregate lead with their first win in the quarterfinals. Inter have also recorded a clean sheet in their last three Champions League matches, and after holding Benfica to just two shots on target in their first meeting, Sutton sees Inter making life difficult for the visitors.

"Under 2.5 goals have been scored in seven straight games across all competitions for Inter Milan, a trend I see continuing on Wednesday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.