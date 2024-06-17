UEFA Euro 2024 is not the only international competition showing players off from the inaugural Golazo 100 with Copa America also boasting a healthy amount of top talent and kicking off this Thursday when Lionel Messi' Argentina face Canada. Vinicius Junior and Brazil are also represented in the U.S. this summer while the host nation and Canada have provided representatives to combat a largely South American talent pool which includes two members of the Golazo 100's top 10.

We look at the top names from the ranking and which ones of them will be present at Copa America.

Nations

Brazil: 9 players

Raphinha, Neymar Junior, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Bruno Guimaraes, Ederson, Alisson, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Argentina: 6 players

Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Emi Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

Uruguay: 2 players

Ronald Araujo and Federico Valverde.

USMNT: 1 player

Christian Pulisic.

Canada: 1 player

Alphonso Davies.

Colombia: 1 player

Luis Diaz.

Brazil

Although Neymar Junior and Ederson are not available through injury, the Brazilian roster is stacked with talent this summer -- not least Real Madrid pair Vini Jr. and Rodrygo who are fresh off UEFA Champions League and La Liga success. Barcelona's Raphinha, Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos, Arsenal's Gabriel, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool's Alisson also feature in the Golazo 100 cut and look set to star in Group D and beyond with their paths potentially crossing with the USMNT and Christian Pulisic in the quarterfinals. Second only to future teammate Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr. is the highest ranking South American talent and by far and away Brazil's star man right now with Real teammate Rodrygo closest yet only just inside the top 30.

Argentina

The defending champions boast the only Major League Soccer player on this list in Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste get started against Canada and could meet Mexico in the quarterfinals. Inter's Lautaro Martinez, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez are also in the squad for this tournament. AS Roma's Paulo Dybala did not make the cut for the U.S. but he is in the Golazo 100 as part of Argentina's six-man contingent. Flying the flag highest from this group is Lautaro Martinez with the Inter man 10th in the Golazo 100 ranking two spots ahead of Messi who only just missed out on the top 10.

Clubs

Liverpool (3): Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz.

Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz. Real (3): Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and Vini Jr.

Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and Vini Jr. Manchester City (2): Ederson and Julian Alvarez.

Ederson and Julian Alvarez. Barcelona (2): Raphinha and Ronald Araujo.

Raphinha and Ronald Araujo. Aston Villa (1): Emi Martinez.

Emi Martinez. PSG (1): Marquinhos.

Marquinhos. Arsenal (1): Gabriel.

Gabriel. Inter (1): Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez. Milan (1): Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic. Newcastle (1): Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes. Bayern Munich (1): Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies. Inter Miami (1): Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi. Roma (1): Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala. Al-Hilal (1): Neymar.

Uruguay

The third best nation in terms of top talent at this summer's Copa America is actually Uruguay with Barcelona's Ronald Araujo and Real's Federico Valverde part of Marcelo Bielsa's group and also the Golazo 100. La Celeste will come up against the USMNT in Group C which could be a decider between the two for top spot and a -- theoretically -- safe quarterfinal passage. In reality, Uruguay or the USMNT should face Brazil or Colombia in the quarters so we could see Araujo and Valverde coming against some of their Barca or Real teammates there which will make for must-watch soccer. The Real man just about made it into the top 30 one position ahead of Real teammate and Brazil man Rodrygo.

USMNT and Canada

Flying the flag for the U.S. and Canada are Milan's Christian Pulisic and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. The USMNT captain should see the latter stages given the Group C draw along with Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia while the Canadian star is up against it with a tough draw featuring Argentina, Chile and Peru in Group A. Pulisic could come up against a familiar face from the Milan divide with Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the Albiceleste ranks while Real have been keeping an eye on Davies and could add him to their squad in the future which a strong Copa America could aid.