Arsenal are closing in on a deal to bring England international Keira Walsh back to the WSL, according to CBS Sports sources. Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a then-world record deal worth $457,000 in the summer of 2022 and has 12 months remaining on her contract.

The two clubs are yet to agree a final fee for Walsh to return to England but Barcelona are understood to be ready to do a deal at the right price. Reports in Spain suggest that the midfielder's exit would facilitate a move for Laia Aleixandri from Manchester City.

Walsh, 27, has been a key figure for the quadruple winners and started every game of their run to the Champions League title, excelling in the 2-0 win over Lyon. Walsh is viewed as a crucial figure at Barcelona, who have been pushing for a significant fee if they are to let the midfielder depart, and would constitute a significant addition for Arsenal, whose third place finish in last season's WSL saw them finish five points behind champions Chelsea.

Arsenal lost Dutch international Victoria Pelova to an anterior cruciate ligament tear last week, though their interest in Walsh long predates that injury blow to Jonas Eidevall's side. Were Walsh to arrive she would add to what could be a formidable midfield unit, including club captain Kim Little, Lia Walti and Kyra Cooney-Cross.