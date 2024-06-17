Portugal and Czechia begin play in the UEFA Euro 2024 when they square off on Tuesday in a Group F match at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Portugal lost two of three contests following an 11-game winning streak but got back on track with a 3-0 victory against Ireland in an international friendly last Tuesday. Czechia enters the tournament having won five in a row after edging North Macedonia 2-1 in a friendly on June 10. The Portuguese have outscored the Czechs 10-1 while winning their last four meetings across all competitions.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Portuguese are -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Czechia odds, while the Czechs are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Czechia vs. Portugal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Portugal vs. Czechia from every angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Czechia vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Czechia money line: Portugal -210, Czechia +525, Draw +340

Portugal vs. Czechia over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Czechia spread: Portugal -1.5 (+140)



POR: Have reached the knockout stage in each of the last seven Euro tournaments

CZE: Have advanced to at least the quarterfinals in four of their seven Euro appearances as an independent nation

Portugal vs. Czechia picks: See picks here

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese won the Euro title for the first time in 2016 but were eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16 in the 2020 tournament. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 130 goals in 207 career matches for the national team, will be making his sixth and final appearance in the competition. The 39-year-old forward has netted seven goals in his last six games with the national team, registering his third brace over that span in last week's triumph over Ireland.

Ronaldo holds the records for most Euro goals including qualifying (45) and most final tournament goals (14). He shared the Euro 2020 lead with five goals, netting them all during group play. Ronaldo did not convert in Portugal's two meetings with Czechia in the 2022 UEFA Nations League but scored the winning goal in the club's 3-1 group-stage victory and 1-0 quarterfinal triumph over the Czechs in Euro 2020. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Czechia

The Czechs have been solid at both ends of the pitch during their current winning streak as they have outscored their opponents 16-4. Antonin Barak enters Euro 2024 on a torrid stretch, converting in three of his last four contests. In Czechia's past two games, the 29-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in a 7-1 rout of Malta and converted a penalty in the eighth minute of extra time against North Macedonia to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Patrik Schick is the top offensive threat for the Czechs with 19 goals in 38 matches. The 28-year-old forward also converted in the club's victory against North Macedonia last week. Schick shared the Euro 2020 lead with Ronaldo as he also amassed five goals, registering a brace in Czechia's group-stage opener against Scotland and scoring once in three of the team's other four matches in the tournament. See which team to pick here.

How to make Portugal vs. Czechia picks

Eimer has broken down Czechia vs. Portugal from every possible angle. He's locked in three confident best bets, including a prop bet featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, and is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. Czechia on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Czechia vs. Portugal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.