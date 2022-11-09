Inter Milan will host Bologna F.C. in an Italian Serie A clash on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Nerrazzuri have dropped two straight matches across all competition and could use a win on their home soil to propel them back up into the top six on the Italian Serie A table. They will use their home turf advantage against a Bologna club who have won their last three domestic matches, but only have one victory on the road this season. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22 (expires 11/18/22).

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the -340 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +850 underdog. A draw is priced at +440 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Bologna date: Wednesday, November 9

Inter Milan vs. Bologna time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 144-110-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors,

For Inter Milan vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking Inter with a 1.5 handicap for a -120 payout. While Simone Inzaghi's men are coming off a 2-0 road loss to Juventus and a 2-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich, they have the perfect opportunity to get back into the win column at home. Inter have recorded four straight shutouts in their last four home matches across all competition, scoring 10 goals in the process. This sets them up to get a rebound win in league play and climb up the standings.

Meanwhile, Bologna has had trouble translating their home success to road success. Outside of a 2-1 win at Monza on October 31, Bologna doesn't have a win on the road this season. They have momentum heading into Wednesday's match with four wins across all competition under their belts, but now enter a tough building against a tough team.

"Given the recent success at the San Siro, I'm backing Inter to secure the victory in convincing fashion," Sutton told SportsLine. "Look for Lautaro Martinez to be the difference maker against a Bologna side that has conceded 19 goals this season."

