Italian Serie A is back this weekend with a what should be a very entertaining match between AC Monza and Inter Milan on Saturday on Paramount+. The visiting Monza squad look to improve on their 11th-place finish last season in league play, but enter Saturday's match following a 2-1 loss to Reggiana in the first round of the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, Inter finished third on the Serie A table and won a second straight Coppa in 2022-23 and enter Saturday's match with three straight wins in preseason play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Monza odds list Inter as the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Monza date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Inter Milan vs. Monza time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Monza, Sutton is picking Inter to win with a -1.5 handicap for a +105 payout. Monza was able to pull off a 1-0 win at the San Siro last April, but that was at a time Inter was playing was playing a packed schedule including the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. The Nerazzurri will be well-rested for Saturday's match and are coming in hot after outscoring their preseason opponents 12-7.



Monza also gave up seven shots on target in their previous match. That could spell trouble going up against Lautaro Martinez, who scored a brace in Inter's last match and looks he could be one of Serie A's top scorers again this season.



"Martinez is Inter's attacking focal point with Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko no longer with the team, and I expect he'll find the back of the net against this leaky Monza backline," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

