After almost two months of break, the Serie A will be back on Wednesday with a huge clash at the San Siro as Inter Milan will face Serie A leaders Napoli in what might become a key match for the Scudetto race. As things stand, Napoli are at the top of the league with 41 points while Inter Milan are fifth with 30 points. Losing against Napoli will likely end the Scudetto dreams for Simone Inzaghi's team, but at the same time, a positive result against Spalletti's side can boost their chances for a comeback. Here's what you need to know:

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 4 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 4 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter Milan +135; Draw +230; Napoli +200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Napoli are the only undefeated team in the top European leagues after PSG lost against Lens. Luciano Spalletti's team managed to win 13 games and only drew two so far in the first 15 matches of the season and are the frontrunners to win it all. Napoli's last Scudetto won was in 1989-1990 when Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the team.



Inter Milan conceded 22 goals in 15 matches, more than any other side in the top 10. The Nerazzurri won ten games and already lost five and are the only Serie A side that still didn't draw a single match so far.



Inter Milan have to deal with the contract renewal of key player Milan Skriniar. The center back has his deal expiring in the summer and talks over a new agreement are not advancing so far, and the club is now facing the risk of losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after refusing to sell him last summer to PSG. The French side are still interested in him as a free agent this summer.



World Cup champion Lautaro Martinez will likely be part of the game against Napoli. Romelu Lukaku will also be back after a difficult start to the season, where he only played four games and scored one goal in Serie A due to injuries. Marcelo Brozovic is not available and is expected to be back for the Italian Super Cup against AC Milan that will take place on Jan 18.

This is going to be Inter Milan's last chance to be involved in the Scudetto race, while Napoli can end the dreams for Inzaghi's side. It will definitely be a tense match with each team taking a point. Pick: Inter Milan 1, Napoli 1