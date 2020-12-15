Inter Milan and Napoli meet at Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday as both seek to keep the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan. Both have won four of their last five domestic matches with Europe proving to be a distraction more than anything else.

Inter are second with 24 points while Napoli are third with 23 and Milan are currently in front with 27 after 11 matches played in Italy. Although Milan are unlikely to drop points away at Genoa, the same was said before they faced Parma over the weekend and left it late to salvage a point.

Inter and Napoli both want to be there to capitalise whenever Milan slip up.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 16 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 16 | 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Giuseppe Meazza/San Siro -- Milan, Italy

Giuseppe Meazza/San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV/Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Inter +120; Draw +240; Napoli +220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: Antonio Conte's men are on a seven-match unbeaten run domestically and have scored at least three times in each of their last four games. Premature Champions League elimination is obviously problematic for the Italian, but it has not affected their Serie A form. Also, Inter have nine-goal Romelu Lukaku in attack and the Belgium international will be keen to add to his tally against Napoli.

Napoli: Gennaro Gattuso's side reach the Europa League latter stages last week but it might prove to be an unwanted distraction later in the season. For now, Napoli are one point behind inter and would have been level were it not for a one-point deduction relating to their failure to appear to play Juventus earlier in the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Hirving Lozano is Napoli's top scorer with six Serie A goals while Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens both have four each. Three points in Milan would open up a cushion over Inter in the table as Gattuso's men try to cut the gap with AC.

Prediction

Although they thrashed Sassuolo, Inter usually struggle against opponents from the top half of the table and it will be no different here. Pick: Inter 1-2 Napoli in an important win for Gattuso's men that puts them firmly in the title race.