After winning last season's edition, Inter Milan are back to play Coppa Italia soccer. Simone Inzaghi's took down the tournament after winning the final against Juventus on May 11, and will now play their first match of this year's cup against Serie B' side Parma, the club owned by American businessman Kyle Krause. Italian legend Gigi Buffon will likely start the match against Inter Milan, making his comeback to San Siro at age 44. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan -520; Draw +525; Parma +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Inter Milan and Parma face each other in the Coppa Italia's Round of 16 at San Siro, after the guests already played two matches and won against Salernitana and Bari. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, will make their Coppa Italia debut against Parma after winning the 2021/22 edition.

Italy legend and goalkeeper Gigi Buffon is expected to start against Inter Milan on Tuesday, making his official comeback to San Siro at the age of 44. After playing with Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, in the summer 2021 Buffon signed with Parma, the club where he started to play professional soccer before moving to Juventus in the summer 2001. The Italian legend has agreed a deal until 2024 with his current club.

Romelu Lukaku won't play against Parma, after he picked up another injury after playing against Monza on Saturday. As reported by Sky Italia, Lukaku has been carrying a knock, specifically inflammation to his left knee, and he's set to rest on Tuesday. Lukaku's comeback has been a failure so far. He has only played seven matches so far in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Prediction

Inter Milan should get an easy win against Parma at San Siro. The winner of this clash will play against the winner of Atalanta vs. Spezia. PICK: Inter Milan 2, Parma 0