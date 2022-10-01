Two Italian Serie A clubs battling to climb up the standings will square off Saturday as Inter Milan hosts A.S. Roma on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri haven't found the consistency throughout the campaign many expected them to have and enter Saturday's match on the heels of a 3-1 loss to Udinese on September 18. Simone Inzaghi's men currently sit in seventh on the Italian Serie A table, one point behind a Roma club also in search of consistency and coming off a 1-0 loss to Atalanta. Stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +255 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Roma date: Saturday, October 1

Inter Milan vs. Roma time: 12 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 53-29 in his last 82 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Inter Milan vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Inter for a -101 payout. While Inter hasn't dominated the league this season, the expert points out they have still have a perfect record at home and should have no problem holding down the fort against a Roma club that has dropped two of its last three league matches.



Inter have also won the last three matches against Roma and outscored them 8-1 in all, which is part of the reason the expert is also picking over 2.5 goals to be scored.



"Roma have given up at least one goal in each of their last matches in Serie A, while Inter have scored seven goals in three home matches," Sutton told SportsLine. "Over 2.5 goals has hit in the last five meetings between these two clubs in Serie A play, so back the Over on Saturday."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.