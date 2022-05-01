After a devastating loss to Bologna last week, Inter Milan has dropped to second in the 2021-22 Italian Serie A table behind rival AC Milan. With just four matches to play, Inter Milan can't afford to drop points as it looks to close the two-point gap and win its second consecutive Scudetto and 20th all-time. On Sunday, Inter Milan will visit Udinese, who sits 12th on the table and has already secured a spot in Serie A for next season, but is also playing some of its best football of the year over the last month. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Milan as the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Udinese is a +500 underdog in the latest Inter Milan vs. Udinese odds and a draw is priced at +320. The over-under is 2.5 goals.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Udinese

Inter Milan vs. Udinese date: Sunday, May 1

Inter Milan vs. Udinese time: 12 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Udinese streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Inter Milan

For Inter Milan vs. Udinese, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -135 payout.

For Inter Milan vs. Udinese, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -135 payout. Since returning from the latest international break, both teams have been scoring prolifically. Udinese has a staggering 17 goals in its six matches since returning to action, while Inter Milan has 13.

Gerard Deulofeu and Beto have given Udinese a dynamic one-two scoring punch, combining to score 23 league goals this season. It's unclear if Beto will be available for selection on Sunday, but Deulofeu has scored in six of his last 10 matches now and can still pose a huge threat going forward.

Meanwhile, Inter has been the highest-scoring team in Serie A this season with 72 goals in 34 league matches. Edin Dzeko (13 goals) and Lautaro Martinez (16 goals) are a dangerous strike pair and Hakan Calhonoglu is also a serious threat out of the midfield with seven goals and 10 assists. Expect a rapid pace in this game and two teams in great scoring form to come through with a goal.

