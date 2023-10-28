Inter will host AS Roma on Sunday in one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the year. More than the game itself, all the eyes will be on Romelu Lukaku, who is making his comeback at San Siro after what happened last summer, when he refused to re-join Inter and later decided to sign for the Giallorossi. Jose Mourinho, who will be suspended for Sunday's game, defended his striker and said: "I didn't think Lukaku was so important in Milan, the titles he won with that team were won by more than two hundred players in the history of Inter. Lukaku's transfer from Inter to Roma is considered a drama, while Calhanoglu moving from Milan to Inter is seen as a brilliant signing." Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, October 29 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -160; Draw: +275; AS Roma +470

Team news

Inter: Simone Inzaghi is expected to start with the usual starting lineup, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram leading the attacking line, with Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco on the wings.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

AS Roma: Mourinho has to deal with the injury of Paulo Dybala, who will definitely miss Sunday's clash and will be replaced by striker Andrea Belotti, who will play alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Potential AS Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, Cristante, Spinazzola; Lukaku, Belotti.

Prediction

Inter are expcted to win the clash, but my take is that Romelu Lukaku will also score on Sunday. Pick: Inter 3, AS Roma 1.