The Republic of Ireland host the Netherlands on Sunday in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with the Dutch looking to close the gap on leaders France through one of their two games in hand. The Irish went down in Paris on Thursday while Oranje breezed past Greece to move into second spot with a game in hand over the Greeks. Ireland have now lost three of four qualifying games while the Netherlands have back-to-back wins after their opening loss to the French. A win could give the Irish a chance at second spot but they cannot afford to drop any points to the Dutch or Greece in their next two home fixtures.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 10 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Ireland +450; Draw: +320; Netherlands -175

Team news

Ireland: Will Keane picked up an injury in Paris so will miss out along with Enda Stevens while Evan Ferguson was already missing. James McClean should start for his 102nd Irish cap and Aaron Connolly could deputize for Adam Idah if Stephen Kenny decides to make changes.

Potential Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Duffy; Browne, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Ogbene, Idah, Knight.

Netherlands: Nathan Ake was replaced by Stefan de Vrij midweek which could be a change from the start for this one while Justin Bijlow and Memphis Depay have withdrawn due to injury. Ronald Koeman is unlikely to make too many other changes given the good result against Greece.

Potential Netherlands XI: Flekken; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo; Weghorst.

Prediction

This is a real opportunity for Ireland so they will fight tooth and nail for a result. However, they do not look nearly threatening enough in attack without Ferguson which is likely to prove their undoing in Group B. Pick: Ireland 1, Netherlands 2.