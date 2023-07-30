Nigeria will look to lay claim to the top of Group B with a victory over the Republic of Ireland in 2023 Women's World Cup action on Monday. The Super Falcons are unbeaten in their first two matches of the competition, earning a 0-0 draw with Canada and a 3-2 victory over Australia. Ireland, meanwhile, have been a bit of a disappointment, dropping a 1-0 decision to Australia and 2-1 to Canada. The two losses have eliminated the Irish from the Round of 16.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Nigeria as the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) in its latest Ireland vs. Nigeria odds, with Ireland the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nigeria vs. Ireland picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Ireland vs. Nigeria match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nigeria vs. Ireland:

Ireland vs. Nigeria spread: Ireland +0.5 (-150), Nigeria -0.5 (+120)

Ireland vs. Nigeria over/under: 2.5 goals

Ireland vs. Nigeria money line: Ireland +220, Nigeria +119, Draw +225

Ireland: Are 1-5-1 since the beginning of the year

Nigeria: Their best World Cup finish was seventh in 1999

Why you should back Nigeria

The Super Falcons are young with just four players 29 years or older. American-born Ifeoma Onumonu is among the leaders on the team. The 29-year-old plays forward has been a member of the side since 2020, and has scored eight goals in 25 appearances. Although she has yet to find the net during the 2023 World Cup, she has four shots, with one on target.

Another boost to the offense is 28-year-old forward Asisat Oshoala, who plays for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Primera Division. Oshoala is among the side's leading goal scorers with 31 career goals for Nigeria in international play since 2013. She scored in the 72nd minute in the win over Australia on Thursday. In two appearances in this tournament, she has taken five shots, including two on target.

Why you should back Ireland

Although eliminated, the Irish will play with pride as they try to prevent the Nigerians from securing the Group B crown. Midfielder and captain Katie McCabe is among the side's offensive leaders. The 27-year-old has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances since joining the team in 2015. She scored the Irish's lone goal in the loss to Canada on Wednesday.

Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan is another offensive threat for the Irish. She has 19 international goals in 111 matches for the national team, including five in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying. She scored three times in an 11-0 win over Georgia in a match in Dublin in November 2021. Since 2021, she has registered eight goals in 21 appearances for Ireland.

