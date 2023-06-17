Pride is on the line Sunday when Italy and Netherlands face off in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League third-place match in Enschede, Netherlands. Both teams come off disappointing losses in the semifinals. Reigning European champion Italy fell to Spain 2-1 on Thursday, losing on an 88th-minute goal. Netherlands faced Croatia, and the favored hosts rallied to tie it in the dying seconds of regulation in Wednesday's semifinal. Then the Croats scored twice in extra time for a 4-2 victory. These teams played in the same group at the 2020-21 Nations League, and the Italians won the grouping by one point after a 1-0 victory and a 1-1 draw with the Dutch.

Kickoff at De Grolsch Veste is set for 9 a.m. ET. Netherlands are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) and Italy are +195 underdogs on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Netherlands vs. Italy odds. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Netherlands vs. Italy spread: Netherlands -0.5 (+127)

Netherlands vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Italy 90-minute money line: Netherlands +130, Italy +195, Draw +245

Netherlands vs. Italy to finish third: Netherlands -137, Italy +100

Netherlands: They have scored 29 goals in 14 games since the start of 2022.

Italy: They have been outscored 15-12 in 12 matches since the start of 2022.

Why You Should Back Netherlands

The Oranje are on home turf, so they should be more motivated to close with a flourish. The match with Croatia was even, with both teams putting up 14 shots and the Dutch holding a 6-5 edge in attempts on target. They were 7-3-0 in their previous 10 Nations League matches, with a 20-9 edge in goals. Netherlands have plenty of firepower up front, with Steve Bergjwin (seven international goals), Cody Gakpo (six) and Donyell Malen (five) part of a solid young attack.

Wout Weghorst gives the team size and physicality when needed, and the 6-foot-6 forward also has five goals. Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 26 but often comes off the bench these days. Virgil Van Djik (six goals) also is a matchup nightmare on set pieces and a physical defender, and Nathan Ake (five goals) makes plays from his left-back spot. Noa Lang, who scored the equalizer Wednesday for his second goal in seven appearances, could earn a start Sunday. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri are battle-tested, as four-time World Cup and two-time European champs, and want to enter the summer on a high note. They have lost just three times in 23 all-time meetings with the Dutch (11-9-3), including friendlies. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini, the goal-scorers in the 2020-21 meetings, and Ciro Immobile, who scored Thursday against Spain, are all available for Sunday. Immobile is the team's top scorer with 16 international goals, while Barella has eight.

Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui could get chances to start Sunday. Raspadori had 10 goals with Sassuolo in 2021-22 before joining Serie A champ Napoli on loan. He had two goals and two assists in 10 starts. Retegui has 29 goals the past two seasons in Argentina's Primera Division. The Italians should have a big advantage in net, provided Gianluigi Donnarumma starts. The 24-year-old has an 81.5 save percentage and 21 clean sheets in 42 competitive starts with the national team. See who to back at SportsLine.

