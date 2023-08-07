A spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals is on the line Tuesday when Colombia and Jamaica face off in the Round of 16. The Colombians knocked off South Korea and Germany before a 1-0 loss to Morocco in their final group-stage match on Thursday. They beat Morocco on goal differential to win Group H. Jamaica scored just one goal in the group stage but didn't allow any, drawing 0-0 with France and Brazil and beating Panama 1-0. They finished second in Group F behind France.

Tuesday's kickoff is set for 4 a.m. ET. The latest Colombia vs. Jamaica odds list Colombia as +108 favorites (risk $100 to win $108) on the 90-minute money line. Jamaica are +300 underdogs, a draw is priced at +180 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before locking in any Jamaica vs. Colombia picks, be sure to see the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Colombia vs. Jamaica spread: Colombia -0.5 (+110)

Colombia vs. Jamaica over/under: 1.5 goals

Colombia vs. Jamaica money line: Colombia +108, Jamaica +300, Draw +180

COL: Colombia have seven players who have scored at least 10 international goals.

JAM: Khadija Shaw has more goals (56) than the rest of the team combined (41).

Why you should back Colombia

The Powerpuff Girls are on a mission, and manager Nelson Abadia has been building toward this moment. He has a strong mix of veterans and young talent, and Linda Caicedo is making a difference in the attack. The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward has two of the team's four goals, and Colombia's creative brand of football should cause problems for Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz haven't conceded a goal but have allowed 45 shots, 17 of those on target, in their three games so far.

Colombia have allowed two goals, one in their 2-1 victory against world No. 2 Germany. They were outshot 14-9 in the match but had twice as many shots on target as the Germans. Catalina Usme is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, including one on a penalty in a 2-0 victory against South Korea where they had a 17-5 advantage in shots. Jamaica got just one goal against a Panama side that allowed 10 in its other two matches.

Why you should back Jamaica

The Reggae Girlz should be confident after advancing from a group that included eighth-ranked Brazil. They held both the Brazilians and No. 5 France scoreless, and while they had just one goal against Panama, they recorded 20 shots. Only four of those were on target, but captain Khadija "Bunny" Shaw will do all she can to assure that's not an issue Tuesday. The 26-year-old Manchester City forward has an astonishing 56 goals, most on the nation's all-time list, in 38 international matches.

Goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, 32, has a lot of experience in the English Women's Super League. She has 17 saves in the tournament. Defender Allyson Swaby is a key piece on the back end, especially on aerial duels. She scored the goal against Panama on a header off a corner kick. Jody Brown, 21, had eight goals and 10 assists for Florida State last season and has 13 goals in 29 games for Jamaica.

How to make Colombia vs. Jamaica picks

