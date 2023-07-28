Three games are scheduled in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday. The third and final match of the day will be hosted by Perth Rectangular Stadium, with Panama facing Jamaica. Both teams are battling in Group F. Panama opened the tournament with a loss to Brazil, while Jamaica earned a draw against France.

Panama vs. Jamaica money line: Jamaica -150, Draw +245, Panama +440

Panama vs. Jamaica spread: Jamaica -0.5 (-150)

Panama vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Panama

Panama are young and talented, despite the fact that they are playing in the Women's World Cup for the first time. Panama have strong defensive pedigree, not allowing a single goal in the inter-confederation playoffs, and the team has only four players 30 years or older. Marta Cox leads the way, and the 26-year-old star scored in a friendly earlier this year. Cox has nine goals in 20 appearances for the national team, and Lineth Cedeno has eight goals in 15 matches for the national team.

Panama are also facing a Jamaica side that earned only 28% possession against France, giving up 14 shots while creating only six. Jamaica are also winless in 2023, including losses to Spain, Czech Republic and Australia before this tournament. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Jamaica

Jamaica are the more established side, and Panama are struggling deeply in recent days. Panama suffered a 4-0 loss to Brazil in the tournament opener, and that is only the beginning. Panama have lost three straight games by a combined 16-0 margin, helping to illustrate why Jamaica are the betting favorite.

Jamaica also played well in the opener, earning a draw against France, and Khadija Shaw is a force. Shaw, the team captain, has 56 goals in 39 international matches, including 13 goals in 10 games since the start of 2022. Shaw is joined by 21-year-old standout Jody Brown, who has 13 goals for Jamaica, and she played her collegiate soccer at Florida State. See which team to pick here.

