Japan and Croatia face each other on Monday in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. Japan qualified for the round of 16 after winning Group E. They took six points from three games -- beating Germany (2-1) and Spain (2-1) to finish in first place despite losing to Costa Rica (1-0). Croatia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F. They took five points from three games -- with a win over Canada (4-1) and scoreless draws to Morocco and Belgium. They finished two points behind Morocco but, crucially, one clear of Belgium.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, Dec. 5 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 5 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Al-Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

: Al-Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Japan +290; Draw +225; Croatia +101 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Japan: The Samurai Blue have never won the World Cup but they've been ever-present since they qualified for the first time at France 1998. They've reached the round of 16 twice -- at Japan and South Korea 2002, when they were eliminated by Turkey, and Russia 2018, when they lost against Belgium. Japan has 24-year-old Freiburg winger Ritsu Doan operating on the flank. He has contributed two goals in 131 minutes of football. Both of those goals came from open play. He has taken three shots, hitting the target with two of them (66.67%), and completed three of five take-ons. He's also managed to create three chances for his teammates.

Croatia: The Checkered Ones have never lifted the World Cup, but they did make it to the final at Russia 2018 only to lose to France. They also made the semifinals at France 1998 only to lose to, again, France. Luka Modric plays in central midfield for Croatia. The 37-year-old Real Madrid playmaker has won eight tackles in 266 minutes of football. That's more than any of his teammates aside from Mateo Kovacic (also eight). He's also won six interceptions. On the ball, however, is where Modric truly shines. He's completed 162 of 187 attempted passes (86.63%). Fourty-two of them were funneled into the final third and 12 of them were long balls.

Bracket

Prediction

Japan showed to be a strong side in the first part of the competition and Croatia, despite fielding a much more talented team, struggled more than expected in the first matches. Pick: Japan 2, Croatia 1