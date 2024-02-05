On Tuesday the first semifinal match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place as Jordan and South Korea face off for a place in the final. The winner of this match will face the winner of the second semifinal between Iran and Qatar, which will take place on Wednesday. Jordan have reached the semifinals of the Asian Cup for the first time in their history, surpassing their previous best achievements of two quarter finals in 2004 and 2019. On the other side, the team coached by Jurgen Klinsmann have won this competition twice, back in 1956 and 1960, and in 2015 lost the final against an Australia team coached by the current Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 6 | 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al-Rayyan, Qatar Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Jordan +600; Draw +300; South Korea -195

Team news

Jordan: Jordan have never defeated South Korea before but were minutes away from doing so in the group phase of this competition, before an own goal by Yazan Al-Arab in stoppage time changed the direction of the game. Hamza Al-Dardour missed the quarter final match as he was suspended after receiving a red card against Iraq, and on Tuesday he will be back in the starting lineup.

Potential Jordan XI: Aby Laila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Ayed, Sadeh, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat.

South Korea: Klinsmann will have to deal with the absence of Bayern Munich defender Min-Jae Kim who will be suspended for the semifinal. The coach said in the pre-game press conference, "It's very, very psychological. It's a mental thing. It's why I've always said that a tournament is mental. You've got to build that confidence, you've got to be prepared for a marathon. Now we go towards the end of that marathon. And hopefully, we can win it all."

Potential South Korea XI: Hyeon-woo; Tae-hwan, Jim-seob, Young-gwon, Young-woo; Jin-seop, In-beom; Kang-in, Heung-min, Hee-chan; Gue-sung

Prediction

The side coached by Klinsmann are expected to make it and become the first finalist of the tournament. Pick: South Korea 2, Jordan 1.