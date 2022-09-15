Massimiliano Allegri's second spell at Juventus might not last as long as the first one. The Italian coach, who returned to the club in the summer of 2021, is now facing the risk of being sacked in the coming weeks if results don't arrive. The Bianconeri are currently eighth in the Serie A table with only two wins in the first six matches along with four draws, including the last one against Salernitana on Sunday. Also, Juventus lost the first two UEFA Champions League group stage games against Paris Saint Germain and most importantly against Benfica on Wednesday at home.

Right after the final whistle, the whole stadium booed the team and the coach, not only because of the final result, but also because of the way Juventus lost. The board decided to continue on with their manager despite the results, but rumors about a possible change are increasing day after day and put more pressure on Allegri's shoulders. Will Juventus confirm their decision in the coming weeks as well? This is the main question that is currently circulating among the fans.

Right after the end of the match against Benfica, fans started to show their disappointment on social media as well. As a matter of fact, the hashtag "#AllegriOut" was trending the whole day and raised more doubts about the future of the Italian coach. On the other hand, Juventus' position is very clear and the club want to continue with their manager and support him. He came back last summer and signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2025 worth around €7 million net per season. What is worrying about Juventus now is not just the results that are not coming, but also the way the team is now playing, with a lot of confusion from a tactical point of view.

Allegri came back after he left in 2019 after winning five Serie A Scudetto's in a row. The club decided to appoint Maurizio Sarri first and then Andrea Pirlo before the comeback of Allegri. The current Juventus coach preferred to join his former club despite the interest of Real Madrid. The club Allegri found after two years without a job was definitely different. Both the former CEO of the club, Beppe Marotta, and former sporting director, Fabio Paratic, left. The president of the club, Andrea Agnelli, decided to give Allegri more power. In fact, Allegri signed a four-year deal and started to work closely with Federico Cherubini, the new Bianconeri sporting director after Paratici joined Tottenham last summer.

Summer 2021 was shaped by the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, who unexpectedly left Juventus in the last days of the transfer window. The club didn't really have the opportunity to replace him in the right way and for this reason the slow start of the past season was justified. Then, January came. Juventus signed key player Dusan Vlahović and things improved quite a lot in the second part of the season. Juventus lost two finals against Inter Milan (the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia) but showed some improvements that created a lot of excitement for the new season.

Summer 2022 started off with the farewell of Paulo Dybala among others after the club decided to stop the talks over a new contract that was due last June. At the same time, this summer was definitely marked by the end of an era at Juventus with former captain Giorgio Chiellini, who left the club at the end of his contract and decided to join MLS side Los Angeles FC. Juventus worked very well on free agents and decided to sign both Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Angel Di Maria (PSG) after they left their clubs this summer. Pogba already played for the Italian side from 2012 to 2016 before making his return to Old Trafford for a €105 million transfer. Pogba ultimately chose to join Juventus despite being on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. This summer also resulted in the exit of key player Matthijs de Ligt, who left Juventus to join Bayern Munich for around €80 million. In the meantime, Juventus decided to jump in the race for Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer and signed him from Torino for €47 million after he had an agreement on personal terms with Inter Milan.

Despite the new signings, the start of the 2022-23 season was disappointing, also because players such as Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba are still yet to make their debuts because of injuries. Allegri changed the tactical system as well and Juventus are now playing with two main strikers in Vlahović and Arek Milik (who already scored three goals in six games), but the Bianconeri are currently lacking on the attacking side and struggle create a lot to create chances. Fans are getting worried about the way the team is playing, but Juventus are still backing their manager. Allegri knows that in soccer, time and contracts are not forever, and he now desperately needs to get some wins in the coming weeks before it will be too late. Sunday's match against Monza (that just appointed Raffaele Palladino as new coach) is already a crucial test for the future of the Italian coach.