It's a new day at Juventus one year after Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave. Last summer was marked by the comeback of coach Massimiliano Allegri on the bench and the unexpected farewell of the Portuguese striker that left the club with little time to adjust the roster before the end of the transfer window. Allegri and the team had to adapt and struggled at the beginning of the season until January came and Dusan Vlahović was signed by the club from Fiorentina. That was a defining moment of the season, and Juventus started to improve constantly despite the Champions League defeat against Villarreal in the Round of 16. This summer things have changed with new signings, a fresh air inside the club and the motivation to bring back the title to Turin after two seasons.

Summer transfer business

This summer was definitely marked by the end of an era at Juventus with former captain Giorgio Chiellini, who left the club at the end of his contract and decided to join MLS side Los Angeles FC. Juventus worked very well on free agents and decided to sign both Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Angel Di Maria (PSG) after they left their clubs this summer. The French midfielder will mark his second stint for the Bianconeri with both arrivals -- 10 years apart -- coming as a free agent from Man United. Pogba played for the Italian side from 2012 to 2016 before making his return to Old Trafford for a €105 million transfer. Pogba ultimately chose to join Juventus despite being on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. This summer also resulted in the exit of key player Matthijs de Ligt, who left Juventus to join Bayern Munich for around €80 million. In the meantime, Juventus decided to jump in the race for Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer and signed him from Torino for €47 million after he had an agreement on personal terms with Inter Milan.

Lastly, Allegri will have a new winger on his roster after Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt agreed to a fee for the transfer of Filip Kostic, with the move officially being announced on Thursday. This summer was also the one that saw players like Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi leave after the parties could not agree on new contracts with the Bianconeri. The Argentinian striker decided to join AS Roma and Jose Mourinho after he held talks with Inter Milan for several weeks, while Bernardeschi left to join Toronto FC. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata also left the club after that Juventus decided against signing him permanently from Atletico Madrid after a two-year loan.

Here's what to know about Juve entering the season:

What to expect from Juventus

After a very solid transfer window, Juventus have to be considered as the leading candidates to win the Scudetto alongside Serie A title holders AC Milan and Inter Milan. Allegri has explicitly told the press that Juventus' main target of the season will be to win the domestic competition with the same ambition to go as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League and also try to win the Coppa Italia, which they lost last season in the final against Inter Milan. It's very likely that Juventus will contend to win the Scudetto, while a deep run in the Champions League will depend on how cohesive they are in attack.

Three players to watch

Paul Pogba: The comeback of the French midfielder was an important statement for the title race. They are now probably the best team positioned to win the Scudetto if he can come remotely close to replicating his form during his first stint. He's a difference maker in a place that he knows and where he is comfortable.

Dusan Vlahović: After arriving in January, the Serbian striker immediately had an impact on the team, but this season the expectations are very high. Everyone is expecting a lot from the former Fiorentina player. His performances will be key, and after scoring nine goals in 21 games, anything short of a 20-goal season would be a bit disappointing.

Angel Di Maria: Another important signing as a free agent that will make the team better with his international experience and his attitude. The only concerns, in this case, are about his physical condition, but there are no doubts about his quality and what he can bring to the roster on the wing.

Juventus predictions