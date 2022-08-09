Massimiliano Allegri will soon have a new winger on his roster after Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt agreed to a fee for the transfer of Filip Kostic. The Serbian player will arrive in Turin Tuesday to undergo his medical with his new club. After talks started over the past weeks, there is now a full agreement in place for a fee of around €16m, add-ons included. Kostic was not called by coach Oliver Glasner for the UEFA Super Cup (catch the Super Cup live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network) match against Real Madrid that will take place this Wednesday as he's completing his move to the Italian club.

Kostic has been close to joining Serie A several times over the years, especially when Inter Milan wanted to sign him last summer, but talks always stalled before the final stages. The 29 year-old winger is a player that can give some flexibility to the tactical system of Massimiliano Allegri, since he can play as a winger in a 4-3-3 or in a 4-4-2 as well. At Eintracht Frankfurt he played 171 matches and scored 33 goals, but most notably provided 64 assists to his teammates. At Juventus he's expected to take an important role, especially until Federico Chiesa resturns as the star is still recovering from his ACL injury. After signing free agents Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, Juventus are set to make another important signing after completing the move for Brazilian center-back Gleison Bremer from Torino last month. After the summer business Juventus are now fully expected to fight for the title alongside Inter Milan and AC Milan.