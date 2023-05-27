AC Milan need to win away against Juventus to secure a spot for the top four and play Champions League soccer next year. The Rossoneri face Massimiliano Allegri's side after the Bianconeri saw another 10-point deduction last week. Juventus are set to face another rebuild in the summer, with the club needing to make some changes, with the position of coach Allegri also in danger. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 28 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 28 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin TV and live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Odds: Juventus +135; Draw +230; AC Milan +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Juventus' last Serie A success against AC Milan dates back to 6 January 2021 (3-1 at the Meazza with Andrea Pirlo as coach); since then, the Rossoneri have gone unbeaten in their next four Serie A games - the last time the Rossoneri went on a longer run of unbeaten matches against the Bianconeri in the tournament was between 1990 and in 1992 (five).

After winning all of their first nine games at the Allianz Stadium against Milan in the league, Juventus have picked up just one point in their last two home games against the Rossoneri in Serie A; it is from the period between 2004 and 2006 that the Bianconeri have not recorded any more internal matches without any success against Milan in the tournament (three in that case at the Delle Alpi).

Juventus lost nine games in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2010-11 (10 in that case). The Bianconeri could also record three straight defeats in all competitions for the first time since the February-March 2011 period with Luigi Delneri in charge.

No team has earned more points at home than Juventus this season in Serie A: 42 in 18 matches (a record equal to Napoli); on the other hand, however, Milan are the 9th formation for away points (24 in 18 matches) in the current championship.

Prediction

After the new point deduction in the league, Juventus will be heavily affected and AC Milan need to win this clash to get into the top four. Pick: AC Milan 2, Juventus 1.