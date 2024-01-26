Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus will face Empoli in Turin on Saturday ahead of the huge Inter clash that will take place on Feb. 4 at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are currently one point behind Juventus, but with one game in hand. Allegri's side have a great chance to increase their advantage to four points playing before Inter who face Fiorentina on Sunday away. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -360; Draw: +400; Empoli +1200

Team news

Juventus: Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa are not available as they are still recovering from injury, while Moise Kean is out of the squad since he's close to joining Atletico de Madrid on loan until the end of the season. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is expected to start, alongside Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Empoli: Davide Nicola's first game in charge at Empoli was a success as they won 3-0 against Monza and are now only two points from safety. Despite some injuries, new signing Alessio Cerri is likely to start in the attack alongside Nicolò Cambiaghi.

Potential Empoli XI: Caprile; Walukiewicz, Ismajli, Luperto; Bereszynski, Marin, Grassi, Żurkowski, Gyasi; Cerri, Cambiaghi.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to win pretty easily and put more pressure on Serie A title race contenders Inter. Pick: Juventus 2, Empoli 0.