Neither Juventus nor Empoli have had two wins in a row this Italian Serie A season, but each will try to buck that trend when the two clubs square off Friday on Paramount+. Juventus has won two of their last three domestic matches, but is still struggling to find consistency, especially when it comes to scoring. Empoli has also been an inconsistent club, but they have been finding the back of the net and have tallied two victories and a draw over their last four Italian Serie A matches. Stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Torino is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Juventus vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -240 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Empoli vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Empoli date: Friday, October 21

Juventus vs. Empoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Empoli vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors,

For Juventus vs. Empoli, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -155 payout. The expert acknowledges that the home team defeated Torino 1-0 last weekend on the road, but still doesn't think this club is consistent enough to back getting the win on the road. Massimiliano Allegri's men have also conceded a fair number of goals, which is a cause for concern against the quad from Florence, which has found the back of the net even in losses. This is why the expert is also backing the visitors to cover the 1.5-goal spread.

"Juventus have been held scoreless in two of their last three games across all competitions and they've conceded at least one goal in eight of their last 10 outings," Sutton told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Empoli have found the back of the net in each of their last eight fixtures, one of the main reasons I'm backing the road team to cover the spread on Friday."

