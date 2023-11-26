On Sunday, Juventus will host Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for what is expected to be one of the most interesting clashes of the season and one that might determine the title race over the coming months. Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus have had a strong start and are currently second in the table with 29 points after 12 games, while Inter are leading the table with 31 points. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, November 26 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +230; Draw: +230; Inter +120

Team news

Juventus: The Bianconeri are dealing with the injuries of American international Timothy Weah and club captain Danilo who won't be part of the game, while Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli recovered and is expected to play against Inter. Allegri will also decide in the coming hours who will start alongside Federico Chiesa, with Dusan Vlahovic expected to start instead of Moise Kean as central striker.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Inter: The Nerazzurri have some issues in defense, as both center backs Benjamin Pavard and Alessandro Bastoni are injured. Matteo Darmian and Stefan De Vrij will replace the two, while former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado recovered and will be called for the game but won't start. At the same time, Alexis Sanchez suffered a minor injury and won't travel to Turin on Sunday.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, de Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

It shouldn't be a game with many goals, as Juventus only conceded one in the last seven clashes in the league. Pick: Juventus 1, Inter 1.