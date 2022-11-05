One of the most awaited matches of the whole season is here: Juventus face Inter Milan at home on Sunday November 6. The Derby d'Italia is one of the most iconic and historical clashes of the league and this year has a special meaning, considering the difficult start of the two sides in the Serie A season. Inter Milan managed to re-find themselves and are now back on track, while Massimiliano Allegri's side is still going through some issues. The Nerazzurri are currently fifth with 24 points, two more than Juventus that are currently 8th with 22 points after twelve matches. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Nov. 6 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 6 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +205; Draw +225; Inter Milan +135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri can count again on key players such as Dusan Vlahović, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer who were injured in the past weeks and missed several games. The Italian manager is expected to make some changes that should improve the team, like the comeback of the Bonucci-Bremer duo as center-backs, and Vlahović is also expected to take his place back and should start.

Inter Milan: On the other side, Simone Inzaghi can finally see midfielder Marcelo Brozovic back in the squad after more than a month, but he's expected to start on the bench, also because in the meantime Hakan Calhanoglu showed that he's perfectly able to play as a playmaker and Inzaghi won't change his ideal lineup for such a crucial game. The only doubt is the one of the center-back to play alongside Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni: Francesco Acerbi is favourite to start and Stefan de Vrij should start from the bench.

Prediction

Inter Milan are in a much better form but these kind of matches are totally unpredictable. However, the Nerazzurri should make it. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Juventus 1