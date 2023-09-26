Two teams at the top of the Italian Serie A table will battle it out on Tuesday when Juventus hosts Lecce on Paramount+. Lecce have been surprisingly strong to start off their 2023-24 campaign and are in third place with three wins and two draws. Juventus are right on their tail, however, and looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season to Sassuolo 4-2. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Juventus vs. Lecce date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Juventus vs. Lecce time: 2:45p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Lecce, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. Both teams feature strong defensive fronts and each has secured three wins through the first five matchdays of the season. However, the expert notes that Lecce can also be static in the attacking third, evident in their 1-0 win against Genoa when they only recorded three shots on target.

"Lecce's last three matches have featured Under 2.5 goals, and I think the visitors will implement a compact style of play on the road, resulting in Under 2.5 goals being scored," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

