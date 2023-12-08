Two very competitive Serie A teams face off on Friday as Juventus hosts Napoli on Paramount+. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last nine games after defeating Monza 2-1 in their last outing, and now sit second in the Italian Serie A table. Meanwhile, the defending league champions are looking to rebound after losing two of their last three and falling to fifth in the standings. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Napoli odds list Juventus as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Napoli date: Friday, Dec. 8

Juventus vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Juventus vs. Napoli, Green is picking the home team to draw no bet for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that the Neapolitans are not as strong of a squad as they were when Luciano Spalletti led them to topping the league last season, and losing defensive juggernaut Min-jae Kim to Bayern Munich over the summer only made things worse. Napoli still have Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack, but they will have a hard time getting past the best defense in the league.

Juventus have conceded a league-low nine goals through 14 matches and have Dušan Vlahović and Federico Chiesa on attack, so they should have no trouble battling to stay undefeated in 10 straight. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.