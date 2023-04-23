Juventus has finished fourth in the Italian Serie A standings the last two seasons, but after the return of 15 points it was penalized earlier this season, Juve sits at third. While they are still a sizable distance away from league leaders Napoli on points, on Sunday, Juventus gets its shot at the top club on Paramount+. Napoli has been dominant for the majority of the season, but have been vulnerable in their last five matches, with two losses and a pair of draws during that stretch. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Napoli

Juventus vs. Napoli date: Sunday, April 23

Juventus vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Napoli date: Sunday, April 23
Juventus vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking both teams to score at a -110 payout. This is a tricky stretch of the season to navigate for Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri, after he wrapped up a close Europa League quarter finals round with Sporting CP with a semifinals matchup with Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia in the team's next fixture. However, Napoli punished Juventus in their last match on January 13, when the former took a decisive 5-1 victory.

From a motivational perspective, Juventus should be looking to prove their last meeting is the exception and not the rule. Although Juventus hasn't scored more than once in their last seven matches, they should be powered by pride to get on the board at least once on Sunday. Napoli's attack has also struggled over its last three matches overall, but has produced at least two goals in 11 of its last 15 Serie A fixtures.

"Napoli have scored two or more goals in seven straight road games in league play," Sutton told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Juventus have been shut out just once at home this season, so I'm backing both teams to score on Sunday." Stream the game here.

