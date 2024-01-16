Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus will host Sassuolo in Turin on Tuesday as the Bianconeri need to win to keep pace with the Serie A leaders Inter after the league leaders won 5-1 against Monza over the weekend. The Nerazzurri will play in the Italian Supercup this upcoming weekend and Juventus will have the chance to top them and become the new leaders, but first they need to win against Sassuolo. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, January 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -260; Draw: +375; Sassuolo +650

Team news

Juventus: USMNT star Weston McKennie will miss his first game of the season due to a suspension after he received his fifth yellow card in the last away game against Salernitana, and Fabio Miretti will replace him. Kenan Yildiz is expected to start alongside Dusan Vlahovic, while Federico Chiesa is back in the squad but should not start.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.

Sassuolo: There are no big doubts for coach Alessio Dionisi for Tuesday's lineup with Domenico Berardi and Armand Laurentie to play alongside striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Potential Sassuolo XI: Consigli; Pedersen, Ferrari, Erlic, Viti; Boloca, Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Prediction

Juventus are need to win and should pull it off considering that Sassuolo only won one game of the last seven in all competitions between Serie A and Coppa Italia. Pick: Juventus 2, Sassuolo 1.