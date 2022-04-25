After a disastrous start to the 2021-22 Serie A season, 36-time Scudetto winner Juventus appears to be on track to earn a top-four finish and the UEFA Champions League spot that comes with it. However, the Biaconeri won't want to take their foot off the gas, even with a five-point cushion and a game in hand over fifth-place Roma. On Monday, Juventus will visit 10th-place Sassuolo, which already stole a win from the most decorated team in Italy earlier in the season. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Juventus vs. Sassuolo date: Monday, April 25

Juventus vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Sassuolo streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Juventus

For Sassuolo vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -145 payout. After opening its season by taking just two points from its first four matches, Juventus looked like it had finally found its form in league play when it ran into Sassuolo at home on Oct. 27.

For Sassuolo vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -145 payout. After opening its season by taking just two points from its first four matches, Juventus looked like it had finally found its form in league play when it ran into Sassuolo at home on Oct. 27.

Juventus has since stabilized and is in position to earn a UCL berth, but Sassuolo has put together an impressive season and is also fighting for points to stay in the top half of the Italian Serie A table. In the aforementioned reverse fixture, Sassuolo played brilliant counterattacking football, winning the match despite conceding 57 percent of the possession and being outshot 14-8.

Sassuolo can be brilliant going forward and is tied for fourth in Serie A in goals scored (58), but has serious issues in defense with 53 goals conceded (eighth-most in Serie A and the most of any top-half team). Both teams have now scored in six of Sassuolo's last seven matches, while both teams have scored in two of Juventus' last three.

