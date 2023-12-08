Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus showed once again that the Bianconeri are one of the strongest side in Italy's Serie A after they won 1-0 at home against Napoli. Juventus, thanks to a goal scored by defender Federico Gatti in the second half, managed to, at least temporarily, climb back at the top of the table, pending Inter's game on Saturday against Udinese in San Siro.

Juventus are unbeaten in the last ten games and drew against Inter two weeks ago, before winning against Monza away and then they won on Friday. Napoli's Walter Mazzarri, on the other hand, after winning in Bergamo against Atalanta, lost twice, first to Inter last weekend and then to Juventus and are currently fifth in the table, tied on points with AS Roma.

Allegri's team showed, once again, they are one of the strongest team of the Italian Serie A, and their defense is the second best of the league. Juventus have only conceded nine goals so far in 15 games played, while Inter have conceded seven so far (after 14 clashes). The Bianconeri don't play exciting football and had a 34% possession against Napoli on Friday, but the way of playing worked up to now. After scoring in the second part of the game with Gatti, Napoli were not able to create relevant chances and failed to score in the remaining minutes of the game.

This is the feeling about Juventus, if you concede a goal against them, it's very difficult to score as they are very good in defending and not conceding. In fact, they played the last minutes against Napoli with five center-backs, with only Arek Milik and Moise Kean as offensive players. It may not be fun to watch, but so far Allegri's tactical ideas are working and Juventus deserve to be at the top at the top of the table.