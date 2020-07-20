Chelsea's boosted attack may be set to add its best piece yet. The Blues, with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already joining next season, have agreed to personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz, according to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italia. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and has German national team captain written all over him.

Chelsea and Leverkusen would need to come to an agreement on a transfer fee, with the club expected to demand around $90 million. Chelsea's board will make a decision regarding their transfer budget this week with Havertz trying to push through a move, according to Sky Italia and Guadian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

A player with size, speed, vision and clinical play, he's played 148 times for Leverkusen in his young career. This past season, he scored 17 goals for the club.

Havertz is a versatile player who could play a lot of positions for a Chelsea attack that includes American star Christian Pulisic. Havertz has primarily played attacking midfielder but can also play on the right wing or even as center forward.

Between Werner and Ziyech, the Blues have already spent over $100 million but recovered $60 million from the sale of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid.

While this would be another brilliant piece for Chelsea's attack, one has to wonder where the club would be better off shifting its focus to boosting an underwhelming defense that has conceded 10 more goals than any other team in the Premier League's top five.

Chelsea is currently in third place in the Premier League and advanced to the FA Cup final by beating Manchester United on Sunday.