The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 concludes on Wednesday, and one of the marquee matchups is the Seattle Sounders against the LA Galaxy. The Galaxy earned a bye for the previous round based on 2022 results, meaning this will be their first match in the U.S. Open Cup 2023. Seattle advanced by holding off San Diego Loyal SC on April 26. Seattle is a four-time winner of the U.S. Open Cup, while the Galaxy have won it twice.

Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

What you need to know about the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders are one of the top teams in Major League Soccer. Seattle has recorded 20 points through their first 11 league games, registering six wins, two draws and three losses. The Sounders have scored 18 goals in league play, while conceding just nine times. Seattle currently sits in first place in the Western Conference standings.

The Sounders advanced to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup by knocking off San Diego Loyal SC in a thrilling 5-4 match. Fredy Montero opened the scoring for the Sounders in the 15th minute and eventually scored the winner in the 123rd minute of extra time. Ethan Dobbelaere, Paul Rothrock and Reed Baker-Whiting also found the back of the net in that victory.

What you need to know about the LA Galaxy

The Galaxy limp into Wednesday's contest having won just one of their last 10 games. The Galaxy suffered a 3-1 setback on home soil against the Colorado Rapids last Saturday. Despite dominating possession and recording 21 total shots, the Galaxy managed just one goal from Preston Judd in the 89th minute.

However, the Galaxy boast an all-time record of 35-18-1 in the U.S. Open Cup dating back to 1999. Despite losing 2-1 against the Sounders in MLS play on April 1, the Galaxy showed promise in that match. In fact, the Galaxy outshot the Sounders 28 to 9, and maintained possession for 62% of the match.

