While El Clasico may have resulted in a victory for Real Madrid as they defeated Barcelona 2-1, it wasn't all smiles due to allegations of a racial incident involving forward Vinicius Junior and La Liga is investigating, according to ESPNFC.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The alleged incident seemed to have happened when he was substituted from the match in stoppage time following Jude Bellingham's winner. It has become an all too common situation for the 23-year-old who was targeted with racial slurs only last week when Real Madrid faced Sevilla. During that game, Sevilla ejected a fan and reported them to authorities drawing praise from Vini Jr for their quick action.

"La Liga has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges as is always the case," the league said in a statement. "We are coordinating with the Mossos d'Esquadra [Catalan police] and FC Barcelona."

During the 2022-23 season, there were eight incidents documented and reported to La Liga involving racial abuse aimed at Vini Jr. Earlier this month he even had to give evidence in an ongoing trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him last season. It has been a growing issue but one that the league is taking action on even if it may not fix the root cause.