Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile suffered a broken rib and spinal distortion after a car accident on Sunday morning in Rome. The 33-year-old, who was driving with his two daughters, collided with a tram near Piazza Cinque Giornate at around 8:30 a.m. Italy time.

Immobile told local media outlets that the accident was not his fault and that the "tram driver went through a red light." One of his daughters left the scene of the accident with a neck brace, but with no major injuries. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, seven other people were injured in the multiple-vehicle accident.

Lazio issued a statement on Sunday morning about the conditions of the striker stating that he suffered "a distortive trauma of the spinal column and a compound fracture of his eleventh right rib." He's expected to miss, at the very least, the next home game against Torino on Sunday.

Immobile won the Golden Boot for top Serie A scorer four times, first in 2014 with Torino and in 2018, 2020 and 2022 with Lazio. The 2019-20 season was the most prolific of Immobile's career as he equaled the record for most Serie A goals in a season with 36 and won a third capocannoniere title and first European Golden Boot, given to the top scorer in Europe. In 2022, he was again Serie A top scorer as he produced 27 goals in 31 games, while this season he has 12 goals so far. Lazio are currently second in the league, fourteen points behind Napoli and winners of their last four matches in a row.