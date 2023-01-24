Two of the top teams in Italian Serie A will face off for a weekday showdown as S.S. Lazio hosts AC Milan on Tuesday on Paramount+. The visiting AC Milan club sits in second place on the Italian Serie A table, while Lazio is in sixth, and points in Tuesday's match could go a long way in determining who qualifies for a spot in Champions League next year. Lazio should feel confident after winning their last two matches across all competition, but will be without superstar Ciro Immobile for Tuesday's match. Meanwhile, AC Milan are looking to get back into the win column after drawing in their last two league matches and losing 3-0 to hometown rival Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiano final. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Lazio vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. AC Milan date: Tuesday, January 24

Lazio vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. The expert is giving a slight edge to the visitors since Lazio will be playing without Immobile, who sustained a thigh injury in a 2-0 win against Sassuolo on January 15. However, Maurizio Sarri's side is still scoring at a high level and should have no trouble finding the back of the net at home against an AC Milan side that has given up at least one goal in eight of their last nine matches.

"Both teams have scored over 30 goals in Serie A play this season, and I expect we'll see Over 2.5 goals on Tuesday," Sutton told SportsLine. "AC Milan have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 11 league games, while Lazio have been shutout just once in their last eight matches in Serie A."

