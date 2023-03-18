Lazio and AS Roma face at the Stadio Olimpico this Sunday for the Derby della Capitale. Both sides are locked in a fierce battle for a Champions League qualification spot, with Maurizio Sarri's side currently two points ahead. Lazio emerged the winning team when the two sides last met in November, with Felipe Anderson's first-half strike enough to earn all three points. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 19 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +180; Draw +200; AS Roma +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Lazio edge Roma out in the goalscoring department. However, Roma have taken more shots (331 to 289) and created more big chances (48 to 32).

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four Serie A fixtures, winning three in a row before being held to a draw last time out. Those three victories came against league leaders Napoli, Sampdoria and Salernitana before a goalless draw against Bologna that saw the Biancocelesti record their fourth successive clean sheet.

Roma have won just two of their last five Serie A fixtures. Victories over Juventus and Verona were dampened by defeats to Cremonese and Sassuolo, as well as a draw with Lecce.

Lazio boast a superb defensive record superior even to Roma's respectable numbers. The Biancocelesti have recorded 15 clean sheets and conceded just 19 goals, while the Giallorossi have registered 10 shutouts and shipped 25 strikes. This is despite Lazio conceding significantly more shots from inside the box (193 to 138).

Players to watch

Lazio: Ciro Immobile leads the line for Lazio. The 33-year-old is his team's top scorer in Serie A, with nine goals - seven from open play and two from the spot. His 50 shots and 20 on target are also team-leading totals.

AS Roma: Paulo Dybala plays as a forward for Roma. The 29-year-old has recorded nine goals and six assists in 1,398 Serie A minutes so far this season - more than any teammate. He has also created a team-high 11 big chances.

Prediction

Both sides desperately need to win this game to increase their top four hopes, but I don't see a winner here. Pick: Lazio 2, Roma 2.